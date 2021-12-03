Norfolk Sheriff's Office removing its inmates from Hampton Roads Regional Jail

The sheriff's office is pulling 125 inmates from the jail.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that it's removing more than 100 inmates from the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

This comes after the jail lost its accreditation with the American Correctional Association (ACA). The independent agency withdrew its support after four of the facility's inmates died in the span of three weeks in February.

According to releases from the jail, three of those inmates died from underlying medical conditions and health complications, but a reason for the other inmate's death was not provided.

The ACA cited "continuous deaths" in a letter to HRRJ's Interim Superintendent Jeff Vergakis as the reason it pulled its accreditation.

NSO will be recalling 125 of its inmates from the jail. Sheriff Joe Baron released a statement on the decision:

“This is not a decision made lightly. For many months, I maintained optimism that the Hampton Roads Regional Jail’s leadership would put in place a concrete plan to meet the mandates set by the Department of Justice Consent Decree. This mandate includes an increase in security staffing. However, continual staffing shortages and lack of a plan to both overcome those shortages and also become compliant with the consent decree has led to my decision to remove all remaining ‘Norfolk’ inmates from the Regional Jail. My goal is that this move reduces stress on staffing and gives the board time to consider next steps forward.”

That decree requires the jail to make changes to how it treats its inmates for medical and mental health. Under that agreement, the jail needs to increase its staffing, provide better medical screening and create specialized mental health housing for individuals incarcerated at the facility.