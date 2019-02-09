NORFOLK, Virginia — The Norfolk SPCA has close to three dozen new animals filling their shelter from South Carolina.

Ahead of evacuation orders for Beaufort County, South Carolina, the Beaufort County Animal Services and Hilton Head Humane Association sent 34 animals to Norfolk as the county prepares to evacuate before Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

Melissa Heard is the Norfolk SPCA Shelter Operations Director. She said they aren’t the only Virginia shelter helping.

Richmond SPCA is expecting 45 dogs and cats from Florida.

“There’s a lot of animals in harms ways with all hurricanes, all storms and natural disasters,” said Heard. “Any little bit that we can do to help, you know, we hope makes a little bit of a difference for some.”

Heard said Norfolk SPCA is having a good year, which means lots of people are adopting animals in Hampton Roads.

“[This] allows us to help more animals throughout Hampton Roads and then throughout the region," Heard explained.

So, they’re able to help South Carolina as they brace for the storm.

The Norfolk SPCA will stay open on with extended hours on Tuesday, from noon to 4 pm.

Teams at the SPCA are preparing the animals for adoption, according to a post on the Norfolk SPCA's Facebook page.

