Norfolk woman wins $100,000 in Cash 5 lottery game

On April 30, Yvonne Wadsworth won $100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game. Her big plans? Paying the bills.

NORFOLK, Va. — In the midst of a global pandemic and widespread protests against racial injustice, one Norfolk woman is having a lucky spring.

A release from the Virginia Lottery said Wadsworth played the game at her husband's suggestion, and was shocked to learn that she'd won so much money. She told lottery officials "“I thought he was just joking!” after he broke the news to her.

Her claim to the top prize of that game means she beat 1 in 278,256 odds. Her winning numbers were 1-13-15-22-31.