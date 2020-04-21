North Carolina coastal town of Beaufort lifts visitor restrictions

The town of Beaufort in Carteret County has ended its police checkpoint near U.S. Highway 70.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. — A coastal town in North Carolina is lifting restrictions it imposed on visitors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Rett Newton says the move is the first step toward taking the waterfront town back to normal.

The town declared a state of emergency on March 17 because of the threat posed by the coronavirus and enacted restrictions that were to remain in effect through April 29.