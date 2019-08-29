SUFFOLK, Va. — A man from North Carolina died Wednesday, several weeks after being involved in a crash in Suffolk.

Officials said the crash happened on August 4 at westbound Route 58 at the Franklin Bypass near Route 189. The crash was reported to officials around 6:20 p.m.

The vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Highlander, left the roadway and impacted trees in the area.

The driver, 67-year-old Vernon Freeman of Tarboro, North Carolina, received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries Wednesday evening, over three weeks after the crash.

Officials said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing at this time.