North Carolina enters Phase 3 Friday: What you need to know

This phase of reopening will begin Friday at 5 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Right now, North Carolina is in Phase 2.5 of its reopening plan, but that will change by the end of the week.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will move to Phase 3 on Friday at 5 p.m. The new phase will be in effect until Friday, October 23.

Cooper said masks are still required but didn't say how long the mask mandate could be in effect. He noted the mandate could last until there is a vaccine.

What Phase 3 looks like?

Ease restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues

Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate care settings

What Phase 3 means for venues, theaters, amusement parks:

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10K can open at 7% occupancy

Smaller outdoor venues can pen at 30% of indoor capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less

Movie theaters and conference centers can open at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less

Bars can open at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less

Outdoor amusement parks – 30% occupancy

What determines the move to Phase 3?

North Carolina health officials are watching the following COVID trends to make reopening decisions.

Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness continues to decline.

Trajectory of Lab-Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of lab-confirmed cases is stable.

Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is stable.

Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is declining.

Although these numbers are still stable or declining, they remain high. In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to be able to adequately respond to prevent virus spread. These areas include:

Laboratory Testing

The state continues to have testing capacity and lab turnaround times are averaging two days. However, fewer people are getting tested. Anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed should get tested. There are supports available to help people who may face challenges in being able to miss work or safely stay home.

Tracing Capability

The state continues hiring contact tracers to bolster the efforts of local health departments.

Personal Protective Equipment

North Carolina’s personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are stable.