x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Local News

North Carolina stables report sick horses; cause unknown

Officials are trying to figure out what caused several horses to fall ill at New Hope Stables in Hertford. Four died. Authorities are starting to suspect poisoning.
Credit: New Hope Stables via Facebook

HERTFORD, N.C. — Four horses have died and a dozen more have turned up sick at a North Carolina stable, and officials are searching for a source of the illness.

New Hope Stables in Hertford in Perquimans County reports no one knows what made the horses sick, news sources reported. 

A Facebook post by the stable says almost all infectious diseases have been ruled out, and that the focus is shifting to poisoning. The horses were all tested for coronavirus and other diseases, and all the tests came back negative.

The post also said the stable is working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture to determine the cause. The horses fell ill at the end of September.

Related Articles