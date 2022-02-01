Agencies brace for winter weather in North Carolina for 2022

Avery County officials say they're coordinating with the state ahead of possible snowfall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina officials are bracing different types of weather for the first work week of 2022, including snow for the mountains.

Governor Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to stay aware of the local weather forecast and prepare for the conditions expected in your area. The Charlotte area is expected to see rainfall while the mountains and higher elevations could see snowfall.

“It’s important to stay informed of changing weather conditions, and to have a way to receive weather alerts,” Governor Cooper said in a news release emailed to WCNC Charlotte. “A little preparation before severe or winter weather arrives can help avoid inconveniences and emergencies later.”

State officials are reminding people in North Carolina to follow these tips during winter weather:

Stock adequate supplies of heating fuel (propane, oil, firewood).

Bring pets inside during winter weather.

Try not to travel. If travel is needed, keep a winter emergency supplies kit in your vehicle:

Ice scraper/ snow brush. Clear your car completely before driving.

Sand or salt for improved traction if you get stuck.

Snow shovel.

Enough clothing and blankets to keep you warm.

Snacks and water.

Insulate pipes and allow faucets to drip a little. Running water, even at a trickle, helps keep pipes from freezing.

Learn how to shut off your home’s main water valves in case a pipe bursts.

Over the next 12-24 hours, portions of the state could see severe storms, heavy rain, significant snowfall, gusty winds, and coastal flooding. It’s important to stay informed and be prepared before severe weather.https://t.co/Mw3IIq6y3C pic.twitter.com/eZFhNMKrl1 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 2, 2022

With the pending weather, Carowinds announced it would close early on Sunday. StarMed Healthcare also announced some testing sites will be postponed on Monday, Jan. 3, due to the weather.

⚠️ Weather Update: @carowinds will be closing at 6:00 PM ET today, January 2, due to inclement weather. — Carowinds (@Carowinds) January 2, 2022

Please be advised that due to a winter weather advisory for sleet and several inches of snow tonight through tomorrow, our Buncombe (Asheville), Ashe (Jefferson), Alleghany (Sparta) and Watauga (Boone) testing sites have been postponed for Monday, January 3rd. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) January 2, 2022

Avery County Fire Marshal/Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan told WCNC Charlotte Sunday evening the county has been coordinating with the state and that officials will be ready to help when needed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is also offering advice for people heading into Monday.

Weather advisories will span most of NC into Monday, per @NWS. Stay off the roads if possible. If you must drive:

⏺️ Watch out for NCDOT crews & emergency vehicles

⏺️ Give yourself extra time

⏺️ Avoid standing water & never go around barriers#ncwx pic.twitter.com/6U0xIrFrYC — NCDOT (@NCDOT) January 2, 2022

With coastal flooding also expected in North Carolina, state officials are wanting everyone in the state to be prepared for any type of weather situation by following these examples.

Stay tuned to your local weather forecast.

Have a way to receive weather alerts, by downloading a weather app on your phone, or using a NOAA Weather Alert Radio.

Keep your family emergency kit stocked and ready. Visit ReadyNC.gov for instructions on assembling a kit if you do not have one.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts