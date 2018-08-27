RALEIGH, NC. (WVEC) — As students head back to classrooms this Monday in North Carolina safety will be a top priority for the upcoming school year.

The house recently passed a school safety bill in the state and officials with the Department of Public Instruction say it's just one of the many areas the state's public schools hopes to improve on.

During a recent sit-down interview, Mark Johnson, the Superintendent of Public Schools in North Carolina outlined several goals for the upcoming school year. School safety was high on the list.

“We’ve worked with the general assembly to get more money to improve school safety measures, like school resource officers and school facility improvements,” said Johnson.

The house cleared a school safety bill in the state that will start requiring school buildings to undergo annual inspections. It’ll also require middle and high schools to provide student-to-student counseling programs. The bill will also require resource officers to undergo special training.

Public schools in the state are also hoping to improve in the area of reading and literacy. Johnson said the goal is to ensure students are capable of reading at grade level before they finish the 3rd grade, a key milestone in educational learning.

“We know that’s the mark where you change from learning how to read, to reading to learn. If students are ready to make that switch, they’re always gonna be catching up,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the state also plans to cut down on testing in the 2018-2019 school year. Based on feedback the Department of Public Instruction received last year, teachers in the state stressed the need to focus more on teaching and less on having their students take tests.

“Testing is just a way to check to make sure learning is happening. We’ve got to scale it back,” said Johnson.

Another area schools are hoping to improve on is innovation.

“That means more appropriate use of technology in the classroom, more focus on career pathway,” said Johnson.

He emphasized public schools need to provide more vocational training opportunities for students. He said going to a four year college is a good path, but not the only path to success.

“We need to let all students know that no matter what they decide to do after school, they will be a success,” said Johnson.

© 2018 WVEC