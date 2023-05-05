15-year-old fatally shot while turkey hunting in Perquimans County

Investigators believe the 15-year-old was trying to stand up when his own gun went off, resulting in his death.

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy died Friday morning after his gun went off while turkey hunting in Perquimans County, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (N.C. Wildlife).

N.C. Wildlife Lt. John Beardsley with the commission said the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were hunting for turkeys off Hickory Cross Road around 8:30 a.m. when the shooting happened.

The 17-year-old stood up to look at turkeys across a field with binoculars when he heard the 15-year-old's shotgun go off right next to him.

Investigators believe the 15-year-old was trying to stand up when his own gun went off, resulting in his death. The 17-year-old called 911 and tried to save the boy's life, according to Beardsley.