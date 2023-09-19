15-year-old shot in Elizabeth City, police say

Elizabeth City police officers were dispatched to Ray Street for a juvenile injured by gunfire.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was seriously hurt in Elizabeth City after a shooting on Monday.

Around 6:30 p.m., police officers were dispatched near Ray Street for a juvenile injured by gunfire, the Elizabeth City Police Department said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

After investigation, they determined that the boy had been shot near the Walker Landing Apartments. It's not known how the juvenile got from the apartments to Ray Street.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting. This incident is under investigation.