PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City teen is dead after his truck when off the road an hit a tree.

North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash Monday night. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck had gone off the road and crashed.

According to police, 16-year-old Logan Grubb was the only person in the truck. They said Grubb was driving his truck west on Berea Church Road when he went off the road, over-corrected and hit a tree.

Police said the truck ended up in a swamp.

Grubb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Grubb was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, but it's unknown if drugs or alcohol had a role in the crash.

The 16-year-old was a student and football player at Pasquotank County High School.

A spokesperson with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said in a statement:

The Board of Education, Superintendent Edmonds and the ECPPS family are deeply saddened by the loss of our student. Logan was not only our student, but also the son of one of our educators. We share sincere and heartfelt condolences with his family and friends.

The spokesperson said there will be additional counselors and support staff for students and staff.