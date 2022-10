Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, according to police.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are searching for an 18-year-old man Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the department, Jason Bedford was last seen in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a black backpack.