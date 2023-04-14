x
North Carolina

2 dead after shooting in Ahoskie, Hertford County Sheriff says

According to Sheriff Dexter Hayes, they received a call about a double shooting on the 300 block of Jernigan Airport Road at 1:39 p.m.

AHOSKIE, N.C. — The Hertford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Ahoskie, North Carolina, on Friday. 

When deputies arrived, they found a 46-year-old man and a male boy who had been shot to death. 

Their names haven't been released at this time. 

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, deputies were still investigating on scene, and a motive had not yet been discovered for the shooting. 

This is an ongoing investigation and developing story.

