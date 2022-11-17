Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast

They were taken back to Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet safe and sound.

ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday.

According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.

Rescuers responded with a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat. The two people were taken back to Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet safe and sound.

Unfortunately, the fishing boat sank despite several attempts to save it.

“The maritime environment is often unpredictable and preparedness is crucial,” said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.