Tax changes for North Carolina resident in 2023

As the new year begins, there are some new tax rules that are going to take effect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents.

The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation.

The gas tax in North Carolina is the state's largest funding source for road projects. As construction costs climbed year-over-year, the state felt the need to increase the gas tax in order to keep up with the state's aging infrastructure. For drivers who fill up a 15-gallon tank a week, this could mean $15 to $20 extra a year.

In 2022, unleaded gas prices in North Carolina skyrocketed in June to $4.67 a gallon. The average has cooled off since then, coming in under $3 a gallon at the end of 2022.

In addition to gas becoming more expensive in North Carolina, the state individual income tax has decreased.

It was a clean 5% but now sits at 4.75%. By 2027, anticipated cuts will chop that number down to 3.99%. The North Carolina individual income tax is a flat rate, which means everyone pays the same rate regardless of their income.

Beyond taxes changing in 2023, there are various laws that are getting updated in the new year, including ones related to public safety reform, organized retail theft and criminal justice reform.

