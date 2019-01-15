WILSON, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have made three arrests in connection with the shooting of a third-generation North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

The highway patrol's Sgt. Michael Baker identified the trooper as Daniel Harrell, who he said was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after Monday evening's shooting. Harrell was shot while conducting a traffic stop.

Wilson County Sheriff Calvin Woodard Jr. says 36-year-old John David Jones was arrested around midnight and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities also arrested 25-year-old Bryan Mullins and 40-year-old William Boswell, who are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

It's unclear whether the men have lawyers.