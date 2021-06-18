3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

A group of nine people were tubing on the Dan River and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday.

Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Thursday that a group of nine people were tubing on the Dan River and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday.

Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening.