3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

A group of nine people were tubing on the Dan River and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday.
Credit: WFMY
Rescue crews search along the Dan River on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Three people died in a tubing accident. Two others are still missing.

Authorities say three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam. 

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Thursday that a group of nine people were tubing on the Dan River and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday.

Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. 

Two more remained missing Thursday night. Cates did not release the identities of the three people who died.

 