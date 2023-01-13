2 women, 1 man dead in Elizabeth City house fire

Two women, ages 71 and 44, and a 19-year-old man died at the scene.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Three people died in a house fire in Elizabeth City Friday afternoon.

The home, located in the 1100 block of Millpond Road, was fully engulfed in flames when deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

After putting the fire out, firefighters with the Newland Volunteer Fire Department went inside the home and found two women, ages 71 and 44, and a 19-year-old man.

Despite life-saving efforts from EMS, all three died at the scene. Their names have yet to be released.