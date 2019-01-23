ERNUL, N.C. (AP) - A 3-year-old North Carolina boy last seen playing at his grandmother's home has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes tells news outlets that Casey Lynn Hathaway was playing with two other children in his grandmother's backyard Tuesday, but didn't come inside with the others. Authorities were called around 1:45 p.m.

Craven County Sheriff's Office Residents living in the area are asked to check storage sheds, vehicles, and their property for the child. Please understand if we don't reply or answer any Facebook questions or posts at this time....

Hughes says Casey wasn't adequately dressed for the weather. Temperatures hovered around freezing Tuesday evening and overnight. Hughes also expressed concern about sinkholes and deep water ditches in the area.

The sheriff's office has asked residents to check their property, including storage sheds and vehicles.

Casey is 28 inches (71 centimeters) tall, weighs 25 pounds (11 kilograms) and has blond hair and brown eyes.

Ernul is in eastern North Carolina, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of New Bern.