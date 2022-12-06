Where you can watch 4th of July fireworks on OBX, North Carolina

There's only one thing more fun than a beachy summer day on the Outer Banks: the Fourth of July on the Outer Banks.

There's only one thing more fun than a summer day on the Outer Banks -- the Fourth of July on the Outer Banks.

Most types of amateur fireworks aren't legal in northeast North Carolina, and in Duck, Southern Shores, Nags Head, Manteo and Hatteras island they're completely banned, but there are plenty of patriotic shows run by professionals that you can enjoy with your family.

Pay attention to the dates here -- not every fireworks show happens on Monday, July 4!

Elizabeth City

Mariners' Wharf Park: Friday, July 1 at 4 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County are coordinating for "Family, Fun & Fireworks" a few days before the Fourth of July. Starting at 4 p.m., there will be a speech from Mayor Kirk Rivers, live music and a magic show followed by the fireworks display. Check out the parks and recreation Facebook page for a full schedule.

Currituck

Historic Corolla Park: Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m. (fireworks at dusk)

The Currituck County Department of Travel & Tourism will be hosting the Independence Day Celebration in Historic Corolla Park. There will be live music, family activities, food vendors and "the largest fireworks show on the Outer Banks." The event is free to attend, but parking is first-come-first-serve, and the boat ramp will be closed. Feel free to bring your well-behaved pups with you to the show, as long as they're on leashes.

Kill Devil Hills

Avalon Pier: Monday, July 4 (fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.)

Kill Devil Hills' annual fireworks show will be launched from the pier at 2111 N. Virginia Dare Trail, which is near milepost 6. If you can't attend in person, the town will be live streaming the fireworks show to its YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Nags Head

3335 S. Virginia Dare Trail: Monday, July 4 (fireworks begin at 9:25 p.m.)

The town of Nags Head is planning a "special 4th of July fireworks display over the Atlantic Ocean that will leave all beach-goers breathless."

Experts will be launching the fireworks from the pier at milepost 11.5, and the show should be visible for a long stretch of the beach. Nags Head police will be out directing parking. For more information, click here.

Manteo

Roanoke Island Festival Park: Monday, July 4 (fireworks begin after 9 p.m.)

Manteo's free Fourth of July celebration will have kids' activities, music, contests and snacks to celebrate independence. There will be an apple pie contest, decorated bicycles and, of course, fireworks.

The gates to the park's waterfront pavilion will open at 4:30 p.m., and music starts at 5:15 p.m. For your GPS, put in 407 Budleigh Street. You can find a lineup of the bands and events by clicking here.

Avon

Avon Fishing Pier: Monday, July 4 (fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)