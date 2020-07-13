65-year-old man drowns while swimming at Duck beach

First responders don't believe a rip current played a role in the drowning.

DUCK, N.C. — Emergency teams reported that a 65-year-old man drowned off the shores of Duck last week.

On Friday, July 10 around 3 p.m., lifeguards saw a swimmer lying face down in the water. They immediately entered the water and pulled him, but found that he was unresponsive.

Lifeguards immediately initiated CPR.

First responders got to the scene near the beach access at Carroll Drive and also tried CPR and other patient care.

Unfortunately, the rescue methods were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

Authorities don't believe a rip current was involved in his drowning.