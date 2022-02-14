8 missing in small plane crash off North Carolina coast

The Coast Guard says eight people were aboard the single-engine Pilatus plane. Coast Guard boat crews and a helicopter aircrew searched the area.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard says searchers have found a field of debris off the coast of North Carolina near where a plane carrying eight people disappeared from radar.

Watchstanders received a report of a possible downed aircraft about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet on Sunday.

The report came in from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where an air traffic controller reported the aircraft behaving erratically before disappearing.

