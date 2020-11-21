A $335 check for North Carolina parents? Families could get another chance to get a check from the state

The money is to help families by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and childcare costs during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina families could get a $335 grant from the state.

According to WNCN, Robinson Bradshaw and Legal Aid of North Carolina reopened the application process for families to apply for the one-time $335 grant.

Governor Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act into law which includes the Extra Credit Grant program.

The check is automatically sent to those who are eligible if they filed a 2019 state tax return. However, those who have not can apply for the grant.

The new deadline for applications is Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.