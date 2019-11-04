CORAPEAKE, N.C. — Finn goes on some pretty spectacular adventures for a mid-sized Jersey steer, and he has quite the following.

His owner, Amanda Smith and her family, takes Finn all over the place. He has traveled to the Outer Banks, local high schools and middle schools, county fairs, and even local businesses.

Amanda said when she got Finn as a calf about two years ago, she knew she wanted to take him everywhere.

His more common adventure is venturing into the Smiths' home. About once a week, Finn gets to snack on bread while he wanders around the kitchen, dining room, and living room, and he watches movies with the family.

The cute, patient steer even has his own social media pages with thousands of followers.

"A friend of mine asked me to do a Facebook page for him, so she could share his photos," Amanda explained. "And then from there, we started his 'Finn-stagram' because some people didn’t have Facebook."

Finn's Adventures of Finn Facebook page has over 44,000 likes and his Finns.finnstagram has over 12,000 followers.

“I consider him a blessing. I just want him to bless others, and bring joy to everyone he meets. I think everyone and everything has a purpose in life, and his purpose is to make people smile,” Amanda said.

His social media accounts have made him pretty popular in the community, so several fundraisers have been started thanks to the big fella. For Christmas, over $700 was raised to give five local families a nice dinner and presents for the kids.

In October, several hundred dollars was raised for Breast Cancer Awareness, thanks to Finn.

He's so popular, one couple even asked him to attend their wedding, but he could only make it to the rehearsal dinner.

Amanda said what she wants people to get out of Finn's social media accounts is that "no matter what you are, who you are, or what the world says you are, you can make a difference and bring joy."