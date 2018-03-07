COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Property owners, merchants and wild horse enthusiasts are urging the summer's flood of tourists to North Carolina's Outer Banks to let the area's wild horses stay wild.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that a new highway billboard screams a warning that apples and carrots meant as treats can actually kill wild horses.

Property owners along a North Carolina strip only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles are posting yard signs to reinforce a local law requiring people to stay 50 feet away from the rugged critters. Retail stores in Duck and Corolla are donating sign space for similar messages.

It's part of a local effort to reduce harmful interactions between visitors to the Currituck Outer Banks and the wild horse herd that lives in maritime forests and among the dunes there.

