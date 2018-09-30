WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Communities inundated by flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence are preparing for an onslaught of mosquitoes.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the state has identified 27 counties to split $4 million in emergency mosquito-control funding. New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick counties are among them.

Stagnant floodwaters provide breeding grounds for the pests.

Crews completed a first round of spraying in New Hanover and Brunswick counties last week.

Officials say residents can help by emptying any containers with standing water. Citizens are also encouraged to stay inside for 30 minutes if they see spraying crews in their community.

