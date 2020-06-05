x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

north-carolina

Air National Guard flyover to salute NC frontline workers

On Thursday, the NC Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
NC National Guard logo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. 

The flyover will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. 

The planned route Thursday will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte. 

Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville. 

It will fly over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities. 

RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over DC to salute health care workers

RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC in tribute to those fighting coronavirus

RELATED: Recognizing National Nurses Week during coronavirus pandemic