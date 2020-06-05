Air National Guard flyover to salute NC frontline workers

On Thursday, the NC Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The flyover will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard.

The planned route Thursday will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.

Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville.