CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — All schools in Camden County, North Carolina, were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat, the county's school system said in a social media post.

According to school officials, the Camden County Sheriff's Office swept all of the buildings and deemed it safe for students and staff to return.

They also said several schools across North Carolina received a bomb threat Monday morning.