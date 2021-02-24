Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl

Aubrey McFarland is 3-feet tall and weighs 42 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old, Aubrey Leanne McFarland who’s believed to be traveling with her father.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for Elijah Muhammad McFarland. They said he could be in the Wilmington area but the family told deputies McFarland said he was going to California with his daughter.

Aubrey McFarland is 3-feet tall and weighs 42 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a purple shirt, black leggings, black boots and a pink fleece jacket.

Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 37, is 5-feet 8 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

They could be traveling US 17 north in a Burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC license tag number TCY-9075.