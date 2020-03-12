x
As virus spread worsens, NC is reluctant to add restrictions

A top state health official said the state is open to tacking on more restrictions but believes they won't be needed if people follow the rules like wearing masks.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, updates the public during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina have reached their worst levels since the pandemic began. 

But the state's top health official said Thursday more restrictions may not be needed if people follow the existing rules. 

Dr. Mandy Cohen, health department secretary, says the state is open to further restrictions. But she also repeated her calls for more mask-wearing, hand washing and physical distancing. 

Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper has been reluctant to impose additional restrictions on businesses. 

Pfizer's vaccine could arrive in North Carolina as early as Dec. 15. Health care workers will be first to receive the initial wave of 85,000 doses once the vaccine is approved.

