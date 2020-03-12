As virus spread worsens, NC is reluctant to add restrictions

A top state health official said the state is open to tacking on more restrictions but believes they won't be needed if people follow the rules like wearing masks.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Carolina have reached their worst levels since the pandemic began.

But the state's top health official said Thursday more restrictions may not be needed if people follow the existing rules.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, health department secretary, says the state is open to further restrictions. But she also repeated her calls for more mask-wearing, hand washing and physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper has been reluctant to impose additional restrictions on businesses.