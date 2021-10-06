Autopsy: Andrew Brown Jr. died from gunshot wound to head

Brown also was shot in the right arm and suffered lacerations, according to the report

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The official autopsy of the unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in April by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina says he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head.

Andrew Brown Jr. also was shot in the right arm and suffered lacerations. He had a low level of methamphetamine in his bloodstream.

But the report says it likely did not play a role in Brown’s death. The examination offers few new details about the shooting in Elizabeth City that continues to reverberate through the community.