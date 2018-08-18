EDENTON, N.C. (WVEC) — Edenton United and volunteers are giving away 1,000 bookbags to students at its annual back to school bash Saturday.

The event is organized by Edenton United — a group of volunteer pastors and business leaders. The bash will have more than 3,000 people enjoying music, games and a buffet dinner, according to a press release.

The bookbags are filled with school supplies for students getting ready for the new school year.

The release said Regulator Marine "has donated $10,000 to this year’s Bash and played a key role in organizing the effort."

The bash is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John A. Holmes High School, 600 Woodard Street.

For more information about the event,

