North Carolina

Multiple homes lost in massive fire on coastal North Carolina village

Bald Head Island's public safety department said flames hit multiple structures. No injuries were reported.

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — Fire crews in a coastal North Carolina town tackled a massive blaze Saturday Night that left several homes destroyed.

Bald Head Island's Department of Public Safety said it responded to the fire just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the Lighthouse Landing area of the island.

Officials said north winds caused the fire to quickly spread to multiple structures in the area. Multiple homes and a crofter were lost in the massive blaze, according to officials.

No injuries were reported from the incident, officials said.

The office shared a Facebook post around 10 p.m. saying volunteers were working to douse the flames. Multiple structures were hit by the fire, and mutual aid was called in.

BHI Dept. of Public Safety is responding to a structure fire at Lighthouse Landing. Multiple structures are involved. ...

Posted by Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Emergency crews from multiple areas were called to the scene, including crews from Boiling Spring Lakes, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Leland, Oak Island, Southport, Sunny Point, Winnabow and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to officials. EMS crews from Brunswick County and St. James also responded.

Crews were able to fully contain the blaze around 1 a.m., the office said. 

The office said a fireguard remained on scene through Sunday morning to monitor the area in case another fire sparks.

The fire marshal is expected to begin investigating this incident Sunday.

