KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The beach driving season in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina is almost here. It officially kicks off October 1!

The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits are available for purchase for the 2019-2020 season.

Beach driving is allowed in Kill Devil Hills, with a permit, from October 1st through April 30th.

Good news, the towns of Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head have a reciprocal program that allows a Kill Devil Hills beach driving permit holder to drive on Nags Head beaches and vice versa.

Kill Devil Hills permits are available at the second-floor Cashier’s Window in Town Hall located at 102 Town Hall Drive. Seasonal permits are $25 and temporary permits, which are good for 14 days, are $10.

Nags Head Permits are available at Nags Head Town Hall or local bait and tackle shops.

In addition to payment, the following information will need to be provided to get a permit:

Driver’s license

Proof of insurance

Vehicle’s registration certificate (VIN number and license plate number)

Here's the Kill Devil Hill's rules on beach driving:

Anyone with questions should call the Kill Devil Hills Town Hall at 252-449-5300.

