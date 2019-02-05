NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Beach nourishment is underway at Nags Head, North Carolina.

Beach nourishment provides protection designed to retain and rebuild natural systems while reducing or preventing the consequences of beach erosion.

The project, which is slated to last 90 to 120 days, will place sand on 10 miles of beach. The nourishment will go from the Bonnett Street public beach access at 2919 South Virginia Dare Trail, near Mile Post 11, south to the town line with the National Park Service.

Once this area has been completed, operations will turn north from near Pelican Street and progress towards Outer Banks Pier and then towards Jennette's Pier.

A second dredge at the Liberty Island will begin work near Mile Post 11 around May 13.

Ongoing maintenance, provided through periodic nourishment, is required to protect our beachfront’s accessibility, natural beauty, and ecological vitality, as well as our community's economic viability.

