MANTEO, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island shared sad news on Wednesday.

Staff had to say goodbye to their beloved 18-year-old North American river otter, Molly. She had a seizure in the early morning of July 29th, the Aquarium said.

After she experienced the seizure she was on 24-hour supervision, but she never regained consciousness over the following days. Aquarium staff and the veterinary team decided to humanely euthanize her rather than have her experience any suffering.

The otter experienced a similar seizure in 2017. Following a CT scan, veterinarians determined that she had an unidentifiable mass in her brain.

Two years ago, surgery was deemed too high-risk, and she remained under close observation. She quickly recovered from that incident, displaying normal energy and behavior of an otter her age. In the interest of her comfort, she was separated from the younger and more energetic males' Banks and Finn.

Under the constant care and observation by her caretaker, she continued to behave normally, including swimming, eating and participating in enrichment activities up until this latest incident.

Molly was well-known and a well-loved ambassador of her species. She allowed the Aquarium to share stories benefiting the conservation and preservation of otters and their habitats.

A Facebook post from the Aquarium said, "She held a special place here and she will be missed by many, from caretakers and staff to volunteers and guests."

Molly came to the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island from the Florida Aquarium in 2001 at less than one year old.

“Like all of the animals in our care, quality of life is our highest priority,” said Husbandry Curator Kristen Clark. “We all are so devastated to lose Molly, but this was the most humane route to prevent any further discomfort or health problems on her part.”

