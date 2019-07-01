A person was shot while at a birthday party at a North Carolina birthday party on Sunday.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at the Community Building in Merry Hill, NC across from the Midway Fire Department. At the scene, deputies found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was flown to Greenville, NC. However, the victim later died while in Greenville.

Bertie County Sheriff's Office along with the NC State Bureau of Investigation are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Bertie County Sheriff's Office at 252-794-5330.