ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are investigating after a man was hit and killed while riding his bicycle.

Police received a call at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, October 2 for a motor vehicle crash involving a person on a bicycle at Main Street and Hughes Boulevard.

When police got to the scene, they found 21-year-old Jamul Holley. Police said he had been hit by a vehicle driven by William Cartwright Jr., 29.

Holley was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before a helicopter took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries on Thursday, October 3.

There is no further information.