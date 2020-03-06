x
Bill earmarks $300M more COVID-19 funds for N.C. government

Last month, the legislature approved distributing close to half of the state’s $3.5 billion allocation from Congress.
Credit: AP
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolina's coronavirus pandemic response at the NC Emergency Operations Center Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators want to make available another $300 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to cover additional government expenses incurred due to the virus. 

The Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday for the measure, which would raise the amount distributed from North Carolina’s share of federal funds to Cooper’s state budget office to $370 million. The measure now moves to the House. 

Last month, the legislature approved distributing close to half of the state’s $3.5 billion allocation from Congress. 

House and Senate budget-writers also are now advancing several spending bills using state funds for the next fiscal year.

