Bill repealing North Carolina pistol purchase permit heading to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans have completed a push to eliminate the state’s requirement that a handgun buyer obtains a permit from a sheriff. But the repeal is likely to get vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who supports more gun-access restrictions.

The Senate voted along party lines on Wednesday to approve a House bill that would end the pistol purchase permitting system. The House approved it in May.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association supported the measure, saying the background check a sheriff performs is redundant given now-robust federal background checks that gun dealers can perform.

Opponents say the repeal would create a loophole for private sales.