ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Investigators are working to learn what caused the power in parts of Elizabeth City to shut down Friday evening leaving thousands in the dark.

Elizabeth City dispatchers confirmed that many areas of the city are without power.

Officials don't know what caused or what could have possibly led up to the outage, but they're working to learn more now.

No other details have been released at this time, including when officials expect for power to return.

