Authorities locate body in Chowan County, North Carolina

The body was in the area of Cisco Road and Virginia Road. That's less than 10 minutes away from Arrowhead Beach.

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

Authorities are investigating a death after a body was found in Chowan County, North Carolina, on Saturday afternoon.

In a Wednesday afternoon press release, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said the body was in the area of Cisco Road and Virginia Road. That's less than 10 minutes away from Arrowhead Beach.

Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help process the scene.

The body was sent to a medical examiner at East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine in Greenville.

According to the sheriff's office, the person hasn't been identified yet.