KINSTON, N.C. (AP) - A body found this weekend in a North Carolina river has been taken to the state Medical Examiner's office to determine the person's identity.

Multiple news outlets report that crews pulled the body from the Neuse River on Saturday morning at a Kinston boat ramp. The Highway Patrol says some duck hunters had noticed something a couple of hours before.

Nearby, a tractor-trailer ran off a U.S. Highway 70 bridge last month and into the river in Lenoir County. Divers never found the body of the driver.