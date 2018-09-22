DUCK, N.C. (WVEC) — The body of a swimmer who disappeared in the water off Duck, North Carolina, was recovered early Monday morning, town officials said.

Around 7:53 a.m. Saturday, Duck Surf Rescue, Duck Fire and Police, and Dare County EMS units were called to the beach access at Acorn Oak Avenue for a swimmer in distress.

Rescue crews could not locate the swimmer, 35-year-old Kyler Miles from Ohio, and a search was initiated, officials said.

Dare MedFlight provided initial aerial support to Duck Surf Rescue and Duck Fire Department swimmers. The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to relieve Dare MedFlight until that search was suspended around 1:20 p.m.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, Miles' body was found by Town of Duck Police.

