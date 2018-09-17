AULANDER, N.C. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

The Bertie County Sheriff's office responded to Cedar street in Aulander, North Carolina where a woman had been shot on Wednesday, September 12.

Sergeants Harris Williams and Martin Phelps, Lieutenant Matt Roebuck, and detective Ronald Rascoe were requested to the scene for the investigation.

The victim was transferred to Vidant in Greenville, North Carolina from the emergency room in Ahoskie, North Carolina.

John Taborn, the victim's boyfriend, was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Taborn was held for 48 hours without bond before being issued a $250,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, September 19 in Bertie County District Court.

