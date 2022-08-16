When it comes to determining if someone is dead, North Carolina and South Carolina follow different laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated.

According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team received some questions about this topic and went to legal experts for the answers in North Carolina and South Carolina.

THE QUESTION

If you’re brain dead, are you considered legally dead in the Carolinas?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas.

WHAT WE FOUND

When it comes to determining if someone is dead, North Carolina and South Carolina follow different laws.

South Carolina is one of 39 states that follows the Uniformed Determination of Death Act, which provides a comprehensive legal basis for determining death in all situations.

"If someone has no brain activity at all, they are officially dead according to 39 states, including South Carolina," Reggie said.

North Carolina has its own law about when someone can legally be declared dead, according to Mauney.

“90-323 is what I would call a 'safe harbor; statute for doctors that provides one objective criterion ('brain death') for determining that someone is dead," Mauney said. "No one can argue about whether brain death constitutes death because the legislature says that is one way to determine death."

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit VERIFY.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts