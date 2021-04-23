x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by deputies in Elizabeth City

The calls for transparency come amid growing concern that Andrew Brown Jr. was killed as he was trying to drive away.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Leaders of a North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies serving search and drug-related warrants are planning to urge a court to release body camera video of the shooting. 

The calls for transparency come amid growing concern that Andrew Brown Jr. was killed as he was trying to drive away.

A notice posted by the City Council in Elizabeth City said it intended on Friday to have the city attorney petition a local court to make the video public. 

In North Carolina, a judge must generally sign off on the release of body camera footage.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced he would make a statement in a Facebook Live post.

Related Articles