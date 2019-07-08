DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Cape Lookout National Seashore will celebrate International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend on Saturday, August 17th and Sunday, August 18.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park staff and members of both the Carteret County Amateur Radio Society and The Outer Banks Repeater Association will have HAM Radios set up at Bodie Island, Cape Hatteras, and Cape Lookout Lighthouses to communicate over the air-waves with other participating lighthouses and lightships from around the world.

HAM Radios will be set up in the vicinity of the respective lighthouses’ Keepers Quarters. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the HAM Radio operators and listen in as they communicate with other lighthouses and lightships.

The International Lighthouse and Lightship Weekend attract over 500 lighthouse entries located in over 40 countries. Today, it is one of the most popular international amateur radio events in the world.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Cape Lookout National Seashore are part of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, a collaborative of five parks that share resources and support each other.

Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Loggerhead sea turtles hatch, head to ocean with the help of the Virginia Aquarium

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Cape Hatteras Lighthouse door