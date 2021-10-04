Cape Hatteras Lighthouse set to be repaired, restored; National Park Service asking for input

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, which was built in 1870 and is the tallest brick lighthouse in the United States, will undergo rehabilitation efforts.

BUXTON, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from April 25, 2019.

The National Park Service is in the beginning phases of a project that will repair the historic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and its surrounding area, and the team is seeking input from the public.

Crews will make repairs and restorations on both the interior and exterior of the lighthouse.

The NPS will also be removing some of the additions to the lighthouse that occurred after the "historically significant period" surrounding 1936. That means any addition added after that period could be removed.

While the goal of the project is to bring Cape Hatteras Lighthouse back to its full historical glory, the NPS also wants to create a more immersive and accommodating experience for those who visit.